Elequin Securities LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 517,778 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

