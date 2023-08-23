Elequin Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 991,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,911. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.