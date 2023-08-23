Elequin Securities LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 26,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

