Elequin Securities LLC Sells 126,900 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Elequin Securities LLC cut its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,900 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.86.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

