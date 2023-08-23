Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,768. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. 25,783,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,680,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

