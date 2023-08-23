EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.83. 425,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,437. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $449.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

