EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Trading Down 17.5%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN – Get Free Report) was down 17.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
EPHS Stock Down 17.5 %
About EPHS
EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.
