Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after buying an additional 362,405 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period.

Shares of EQNR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

