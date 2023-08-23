Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $199.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $149.59 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.