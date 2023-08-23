Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $16.14 or 0.00060655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $105.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,603.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00248072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00730257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00541311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00117054 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,635,311 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

