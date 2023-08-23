ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Plans Dividend of $0.26

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2597 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.25.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.