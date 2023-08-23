Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$8.06. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of C$164.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.801005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.
In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$51,171.07. 51.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
