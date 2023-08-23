ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 414,654 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 414,654 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

