ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $42.32 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1,930.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,186 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for about 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $42,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

