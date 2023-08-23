ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $25.10 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,208. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

