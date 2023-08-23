ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,686,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cummins as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.24. The company had a trading volume of 543,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.