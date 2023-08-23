ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 127,607 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,607 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,818. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.