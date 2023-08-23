FantasyGold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.22 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 91,302.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. FantasyGold has a market cap of $157.70 million and $12.22 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00123651 USD and is down -99.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

