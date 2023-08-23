Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

