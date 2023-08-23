Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 15,653 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.25. 2,855,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,983. The company has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

