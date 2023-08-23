Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,637 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $361.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,326 shares of company stock worth $12,937,510 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.