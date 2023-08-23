Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 344,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
