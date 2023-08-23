Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 309,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,929. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.