Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 1,452,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,501. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

