Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,832 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 3,488,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

