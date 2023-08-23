Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,318 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

