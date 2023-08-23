Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,156 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

