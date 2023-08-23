Financial Review: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A Range Resources $4.08 billion 1.87 $1.18 billion $6.87 4.62

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 8 12 0 2.45

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $34.05, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 37.22% 31.85% 13.73%

Summary

Range Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

