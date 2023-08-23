Financial Survey: Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) versus Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and Gold Road Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Road Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 61.65 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.84 Gold Road Resources N/A N/A N/A $0.00 1,111.11

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Gold Road Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Road Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Road Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Gold Road Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Gold Road Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Gold Road Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Road Resources beats Sabre Gold Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010. Gold Road Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.