First American Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 281,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

