Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FFC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 183,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

