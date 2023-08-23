Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $76.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.25, but opened at $74.57. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 425 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and Information Technology professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix IT, Sapiens, Magic Software, Michpal, ZAP Group, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

