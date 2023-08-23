Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $76.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.25, but opened at $74.57. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 425 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and Information Technology professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix IT, Sapiens, Magic Software, Michpal, ZAP Group, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
