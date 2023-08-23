FY2023 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Boosted by Zacks Research

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

