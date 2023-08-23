Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. 194,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

