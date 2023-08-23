Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is Hartree Partners LP’s Largest Position

Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 242.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 850,800 shares during the quarter. Global Partners accounts for 23.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned about 3.55% of Global Partners worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Partners by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Stock Performance

GLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.12%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

