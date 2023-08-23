Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 435,599 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $25.14.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.