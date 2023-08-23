Golden Goose Tops One Day Volume of $0.52 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $13,610.47 and $0.52 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

