Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,820 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 477.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 602,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 498,235 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 803,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,726,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $898.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Profile



PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

