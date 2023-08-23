Golden Green Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,981. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.