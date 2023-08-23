Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after acquiring an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 4,312,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,693,033. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

