Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 800 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,144.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $690,177.60.

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52.

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 120,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,448. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.