Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 130,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

