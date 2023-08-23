Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.42. Great Ajax shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 73,991 shares trading hands.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

