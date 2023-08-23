Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
