Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,604 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

AMT stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 642,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.59. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

