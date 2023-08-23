Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 1,654,390 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

