Greenleaf Trust Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. 965,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

