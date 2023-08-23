Greenleaf Trust Has $8.50 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 259,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,078,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

