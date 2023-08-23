Greenleaf Trust Sells 71 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

S&P Global stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.12. The stock had a trading volume of 323,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.