Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.08 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,607. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.